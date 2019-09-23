Cross Country competes in Bull Run Invitational; girls place fourth

Cross country competed in the Bull Run Invitational on Saturday. The girls placed fourth out of 17 teams and the boys placed fourteenth out of 22 teams.

Seniors Emmersen Weinberg, Alicia Lauwers, and Madeline Blaisdell placed 13th, 17th, and 21st with times of 20:24, 20:39, and 20:54, respectively.

Junior Greg Garner led Whitman, finishing 54th with a time of 17:46.8. Sophomores Mark Cunniff and Griffin Beckley followed, placing 65th and 90th, with times 18:04.6 and 18:32.9, respectively.

The Vikes next compete in a home meet against Wooton and Walter Johnson on Wednesday.