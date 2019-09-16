Boys soccer falls to St. Benedict’s 1–0
September 16, 2019
The boys soccer team (2–1–1) lost to St. Benedict’s Prep (NJ) (5–0) 1–0 Saturday afternoon in their annual match up.
The first half began with an early goal from St. Benedict’s, giving them a 1–0 lead ten minutes into the game. For the remainder of the half, both teams played strong defense, allowing for few offensive chances and no goals.
The Vikes created more chances in the second half, but were unable to finish any chances, allowing St. Benedicts to hand the team their first loss of the season.
“We’ve struggled against St. Benedict’s in the past,” midfielder Ian Poe said. “They’re a great team though, and it’s always fun to play such good competition.
The team next faces the Northwest Jaguars (4–0) Tuesday at 7:15 at Northwest.
