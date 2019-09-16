Girls volleyball beats Poolesville 3–1 and Kennedy 3–0

The Girls Volleyball team (2–1) defeated the Poolesville Falcons (0–2 ) 3–1 Wednesday and the Kennedy Cavaliers (0–2) 3–0 Friday.

The Vikes started off slowly against the Falcons, losing their first set 25–19. However, the team fought back and won the next three sets in commanding fashion, securing their first win of the season.

The Vikes breezed past the Cavaliers in straight sets, winning each without much of a challenge. The game was one-sided, with the Vikes winning the point even when the Cavaliers had a good rally.

Outside hitter Tori Sullivan had to step up for the Vikings and fill in for missing inside hitters, and she had a strong performance in the unfamiliar role.

The Vikes next play defending state champions the Northwest Jaguars (3–0) Tuesday at home at 6:30 p.m.