Golf ties for first place with WJ; beats B–CC and RM

By James Marzolf
September 15, 2019

The golf team (0-2-1) played against the Walter Johnson Wildcats, the B-CC Barons, and the Richard Montgomery Rockets on September 12th at Hampshire Greens. The Vikes and the Wildcats tied for first place each scoring 147 points, while the B-CC Barons scored 164 points, and the Richard Montgomery Rockets scored 151 points. 

The Vikes were led by seniors Dugan McCabe and Chandler Kuhn. McCabe shot a 33 while Kuhn shot a 38. 

The Vikes will play again next week on Thursday at Poolesville Golf Course.

