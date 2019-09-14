Field hockey defeats Northwest 7–0
September 14, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The field hockey team (2–0) crushed the Northwest Jaguars (1–1) 7–0 Thursday night.
The Vikes were led by forward Caroline Snyder who had a hat-trick, scoring three goals. Forward Jessica Solomon added two goals and forwards Lou Cartillier and Mary Hermes each scored one goal.
The Vikes played stellar defense, shutting out the Jaguars propelling them to a blowout win.
The team next plays the Wootton Patriots (2–0) Monday at Wootton High School at 7 pm
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.