Field hockey defeats Northwest 7–0

The field hockey team (2–0) crushed the Northwest Jaguars (1–1) 7–0 Thursday night.

The Vikes were led by forward Caroline Snyder who had a hat-trick, scoring three goals. Forward Jessica Solomon added two goals and forwards Lou Cartillier and Mary Hermes each scored one goal.

The Vikes played stellar defense, shutting out the Jaguars propelling them to a blowout win.

The team next plays the Wootton Patriots (2–0) Monday at Wootton High School at 7 pm