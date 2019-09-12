Cross Country competes in dual meet; girls finish first and boys come in second

Cross Country ran in a dual meet at Sherwood High School on Tuesday where the girls came in first and the boys fell short in second.

The girls dominated the Warriors in the 5,000 meter, with seven competitors finishing in the top ten. Seniors Alicia Lauwers and Elizabeth Sklaire finished second and third, with times of 22:01.43 22:06.30, respectively. Freshman Emilie Gros-Slovinska, Kiara Chuang, and Phoebe Dainer finished seventh, eighth, and ninth respectively.

For the boys, junior Greg Garner came in fifth place in the 5,000 meter with a time of 18:31.84 and senior Ben Lesser followed in sixth place with a time of 18:39.10. Sophomores Jackson Megary, Mark Cunniff, and Pablo Roig finished shortly after in seventh, tenth, and twelfth respectively.

The Vikes next compete in the Oatlands Invitational on Saturday.