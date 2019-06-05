Special delivery! MCPS plunks portables in parking lot, drivers forced to evacuate
June 5, 2019
Filed under Media, Photo of the Day, Showcase
MCPS delivered the halves of six out of 12 portable classrooms to the parking lot this afternoon. In third period, administrators announced over the PA that cars parked in the two rows closest to River Road must move to create space for the equipment. Administrators recommended they park in the remaining spots in the parking lot and near the baseball field.
The portables themselves will be delivered after July 1, Principal Robert Dodd said. The portables will provide extra classroom space during the upcoming Whittier Woods renovations.
What are some of your interests?
Singing, speech and debate, politics
Why did you join the Black and White?
I wanted to be closer to the news
What's your favorite vegetable?
Brussels sprouts
