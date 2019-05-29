Boys and girls tennis wins state championship
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The boys and girls state tennis championships took place from Thursday, May 23 to Saturday, May 25. Together, the boys and girls teams won the state championship, earning 49 points as a team.
Junior Eve Gold and sophomore Sasha Mcleod placed third in girls doubles falling to Severna Park 6–2, 6–2 in the semifinals.
Senior Evin McDonald won the boys singles event, defeating Richard Montgomery’s Matt Kleiman 6–3, 6–3. Junior Zach Rosen and freshman Hugh Markham won the boys doubles event, defeating Broadneck’s Luke Garner and Ari Callow 6–3, 7–5.
“Me and Hugh clearly had the better chemistry than the other team,” Rosen said. “We stayed positive and mentally tough throughout the entire match and the other team was unable to sustain their level.”
Last year, Rosen fell to the same team from Broadneck, so it was a sigh of relief for him to come out on top this year.
“It’s been a very long road and we honestly didn’t expect to make it to where we did, so getting a chance to compete in the finals was an opportunity I didn’t take for granted,” he said.
11
What are some of your interests?
Baseball and Basketball
Why did you join the Black and White?
Because I am interested in sports journalism
What's your favorite vegetable?
Carrots
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.