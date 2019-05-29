Boys and girls tennis wins state championship

The boys and girls state tennis championships took place from Thursday, May 23 to Saturday, May 25. Together, the boys and girls teams won the state championship, earning 49 points as a team.

Junior Eve Gold and sophomore Sasha Mcleod placed third in girls doubles falling to Severna Park 6–2, 6–2 in the semifinals.

Senior Evin McDonald won the boys singles event, defeating Richard Montgomery’s Matt Kleiman 6–3, 6–3. Junior Zach Rosen and freshman Hugh Markham won the boys doubles event, defeating Broadneck’s Luke Garner and Ari Callow 6–3, 7–5.

“Me and Hugh clearly had the better chemistry than the other team,” Rosen said. “We stayed positive and mentally tough throughout the entire match and the other team was unable to sustain their level.”

Last year, Rosen fell to the same team from Broadneck, so it was a sigh of relief for him to come out on top this year.

“It’s been a very long road and we honestly didn’t expect to make it to where we did, so getting a chance to compete in the finals was an opportunity I didn’t take for granted,” he said.