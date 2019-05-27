Softball falls to Glen Burnie in state semi-finals 3–1

The softball team (15–5) was defeated by the Glen Burnie Gophers (19–3) 3–1 Tuesday night in the state semi-finals.

The Vikes scored the first run of the game in the fourth inning on a solo home run by freshman Samantha Tave, but the Gophers responded in the bottom of the inning unfazed, and sophomore pitcher Wynter Radcliffe drilled a two run home-run to left field to take a 2–1 lead.

Glen Burnie would tack on one more run in the next inning, and go on to win the game 3–1.

Despite the loss, the Vikes won their region made the state semi-finals for the first time in school history.