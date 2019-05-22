Photo of the day: May 21

Athletes from the baseball, softball, track, girls lacrosse and girls tennis teams finish out their run through the school in celebration of the state championships this week. Students and teachers lined up outside their classrooms to participate in a “clap out” to cheer on these athletes and wish them good luck in their upcoming competitions.

The athletes appreciated the school-wide support and said that it helped pump them up before they played.

“It was definitely a new experience for me because tennis doesn’t get a lot of publicity, but it was nice to be recognized,” tennis player Eve Gold said. “It’s nice to know that Whitman supports me and my [doubles] partner.”