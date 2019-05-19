Softball defeats QO 4–1 to win region for first time in program history
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The softball team (15–4) defeated the Quince Orchard Cougars (15–4) by a score of 4–1 in a nine-inning thriller to win their first ever Regional Championship.
First blood was drawn in the top of the ninth inning after a pair of great bunts from the Vikes. With fielding errors by the Cougars and a hit by sophomore Charlotte McNulty, the Vikes were up 4–0. That was all the Vikings would need to win, despite giving up one run in the bottom half of the inning, pitcher Riley Kuehn shut the door on Quince Orchard. Kuehn pitched the whole game and had 12 strikeouts.
The game ended in spectacular fashion as outfielder Anna Dicarlo caught a flyball and threw out the runner at first for a double play.
After the final out was recorded, the team celebrated their huge win and received their plaque to commemorate their 4A West Regional title.
‘We’ve just had a great overall season and it felt so satisfying to win,” second baseman Susannah Gordon said.
The team next plays the Glen Burnie Gophers (9–1) Tuesday, May 21st, at the Bachman Softball Complex at 7pm.
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.