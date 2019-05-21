The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

Senior Destinations 2019

By Anthony Breder, Webmaster
May 21, 2019
Filed under Feature, Showcase

First NameLast NameSchool
EthanAbikoffArizona State University, Tempe
ValentinaAcevedo CarrascoUniversity in Chile
BezaAddisUniversity of Maryland, College Park
MadisonAdesIndiana University, Bloomington
AdelaAlou FernandezUniversity of Navarra
TheodoreAndonyadisVillanova University
MadelineAndresElon University
MericArdaGap year
KianAshaariUniversity of Maryland, College Park
ShanthiAshleyPitzer College
ChristopherAshyMontana State University
EthanAskarinamElon University
MateoAsturizagaVillanova University
ChristopherAtkinsonSkidmore College
EllaAtsavapraneeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Maitreya (Duke)AvhadGap year
Doruk (Tim)AyhanPurdue University
AimyAyoUniversity of Toronto, St. George
RyanBabbitUniversity of North Dakota
AndrewBakerTulane University
JacksonBarlowNorth Carolina State University
RobertBarrettUniversity of Colorado, Boulder
PranoyBasuUniversity of Maryland, College Park
EmilyBattanUniversity of Florida
SebastianBeckGap year
EvanBeckleyGeorgia Institute of Technology
NataliaBeltranUniversity of Maryland, College Park
ChloeBenardTowson University
EgorBerezinTexas A&M University
AndrewBeusseUniversity of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
JohnBlackwelderColumbia University
EduardoBlatt CarusoUniversity of Brasilia
WeldonBorieWorcester Polytechnic Institution
TaylorBorieUniversity of Maryland, College Park
GavinBowenEast Carolina University
MatthewBoyerUniversity of Maryland, College Park
CassandraBransonUniversity of Toronto, Victoria
HannaBrattMarist College
AaronBrattHaverford College
LucasBravoUniversity of Vermont
AnthonyBrederUniversity of Maryland, College Park
Perry AnnBrodyWashington University in St. Louis
JodiBronfmanTowson University
IanBrownVanderbilt University
WilliamBrownAmerican University
JessicaBuxbaumMiddlebury College
LukaByrneUniversity of Michigan, Ann Arbor
DanielCalderBowdoin College
StevenCanfieldGap year, moving to Illinois
EmilioCano RenteriaPrinceton University
SimonCantorPasadena City College
AdamCantwellMiami University
BrandonCarboniElon University
JustinCarboniUniversity of Pennsylvania
MeghanCareyWestern Michigan University
SophiaCarterUniversity of Maryland, College Park
HarrisonCarterUniversity of South Carolina
LawsonCarverUniversity of Tennessee, Knoxville
MatthewCauleyUniversity of Maryland, College Park
BenjaminChapmanUniversity of Maryland, College Park
GabrielaChatwinTowson University
ShehrezChaudhriUniversity of Michigan, Ann Arbor
AlexanderChenUniversity of Maryland, College Park
EthanChenPurdue University
AndreasChristofidesUniversity of Maryland, College Park
CalliaChuangHarvard University
SarahClementUniversity of Maryland, College Park
FrancescaCohen-DumaniCollege of Charleston
ZacharyCokinosLynn University
NoahConlanGap year, working
RebeccaCookPennsylvania State University
JeremeCorbinDavidson College
CameronCorcoranUniversity of Wisconsin, Madison
JuliaCurranHaverford College
JamesDavenportUniversity of South Carolina
AveryDavisGap year
Ryande LissovoyGeorgetown University
IsaacDe MarchiSkidmore College
SophiedeBettencourtJohns Hopkins University
ManonDeharengUniversity of Amsterdam
TylerDeMartinoWest Virginia University
DanielleDepollarXavier University of Louisiana
AlishaDhirNew York University
PhilipDibyMontgomery College
AnnaDiCarloVirginia Tech
Zixuan (Selina)DingNew York University
MilanDjordjevichOberlin College
KaseyDonaldsonUniversity of Maryland, College Park
NaomiDouekBucknell University
RyanDwightUniversity of Maryland, College Park
MiriamDwyerTufts University
AhmedElfeshawyCollege of Communication & Information
EmmaEngelsLehigh University
TandisEsfandiariSouthern Methodist University
NicklasEussenOccidental College
MorganeEvansDalhousie University, Halifax
NoraFadulUniversity of Maryland, College Park
ArianaFaghaniUniversity of Maryland, College Park
MarianaFajnzylberBrown University
LucyFaustUniversity of Virginia
MateiFawzyUniversity of Colorado, Boulder
JessicaFeiginUniversity of Wisconsin, Madison
HannahFeuerNorthwestern University
LucilleFilyawPennsylvania State University
MarcellaFinelliUniversity of Maryland, College Park
JoshuaFischUniversity of Chicago
AlizaFisherYale University
GraceFisherFordham University
MaxwellFletcherCollege of Wooster
ColbyFongUniversity of Maryland, College Park
McAlisterForbesDuquesne University
AustenFourkasUniversity of Maryland, College Park
MadeleineFrankUniversity of Virginia
ThomasFratantoniUniversity of California, San Diego
AndreiFreundUniversity of Wisconsin, Madison
HannaFreundUniversity of Mississippi
AudraFriedNew York University
ElizabethFrimpongHood College
JosephGabrieleGeorge Mason University
RyanGainesUniversity of Maryland, Baltimore County
KiraGandolfoGap year
OrionGangopadhyayGeorgetown University
ElizabethGarnerCornell University
MatthieuGarreauDawson College
AlejandroGarzonFairleigh Dickinson University
LukasGatesGap year, photography
YasmeenGauriUniversity of Pittsburgh
AbseraGebreysusMorgan State University
MaxGerschHamilton College
MaxGershefskiCollege of William & Mary
DavisGestiehrBelmont University
LinusGhanadanUniversity of Maryland, College Park
DanyalGhauriBoston College
IlaGhoshSt. Mary's College of Maryland
EthanGilmanAmherst College
BennetGoekeCarnegie Mellon University
MarisaGoldbergSyracuse University
SamanthaGoldbergTulane University
AndrewGoldsholleDenison College
NatashaGoldsteinUniversity of Tennessee, Knoxville
AriGoodfriendLoyola Marymount University
Jane-MeiGormanTowson University
NatalieGottret MurilloPennsylvania State University
HarryGreenbergUniversity of Maryland, College Park
IanGregoryMontgomery College
Boxiong (Barry)GuLoyola University Maryland
Jianan (Joanna)GuBryn Mawr College
RohitGudeUniversity of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
SofiaGuerra OropezaUniversidad Anáhuac México
CharlotteGumpMassachussettes Institute of Technology
PhoebeGurdonGap year, working in marine conservation
AnatolyGurevichIndiana University, Bloomington
RyanGurneyTrinity College
AnaGutierrezMontgomery College
Miguel (Mickey)GutierrezCollege of Charleston
JohnHaddadFurman University
KendallHallTulane University
AmandaHallidayHaverford College
RachelHallidayTufts University
PatrickHamiltonLoyola University New Orleans
MizukiHanadaRhode Island School of Design
SangHannaUniversity of Florida, Gainesville
BenjaminHarrisUniversity of Vermont
DanielHarrisUniversity of Chicago
Elizabeth (Rae)HarrisonUniversity of South Carolina
DanyloHartzlerMontgomery College
LandonHatcherUniversity of Maryland, College Park
CamerynnHawkeWashington University in St. Louis
DanielleHazanWashington University in St. Louis
YasmineHelblingUniversity of Toronto, St. George
GabrielaHelfMacalester College
LillianHellerAdult program in Montgomery County
AvaHendersonSyracuse University
ElizabethHepburnDuke University
CalebHeringGap year/Colorado College
AlexandraHerreraBoston College
EvaHerscowitzNorthwestern University
MollyHersonElon University
JamesHesterUniversity of Maryland, College Park
AshleyHilburnUniversity of Maryland, College Park
RebeccaHirshUniversity of Michigan, Ann Arbor
AnneHodgmanSt. John's College
KatherineHoldenPennsylvania State University
ClaudiaHolmAmerican University
GregoryHookeCatholic Charity Community Options
GraceHornThe Ohio State University
CorineHwangSt. Mary's College of Maryland
SamuelIkensonUniversity of South Carolina
GeorgeImperialCollege of William & Mary
LilyIsensteinOccidental College
PatrickIshimotoMontgomery College
ArteenIssagholianMontgomery College
LilyJamesBoston Conservatory at Berkelee
KeiraJevtichUniversity of Delaware
AnjaliJhaGeorgetown University
Alexandra (Lexie)JohnsonTrinity University
JuliaJohnsonUniversity of Virginia
SarahJohnsonWilliams College
SydneyJohnsonHampton University
TabithaJohnsonNorth Carolina State University
CameronJonesUniversity of Maryland, College Park
ZiyadKamalUniversity of Maryland, College Park
JaraadKamalUniversity of Maryland, College Park
HarryKaplanOberlin College
LucasKaplanSyracuse University
LucasKaplanUniversity of Maryland, College Park
BenjaminKatzTufts University
ZoëKaufmannGrinell College
LindsayKeiserUniversity of Michigan, Ann Arbor
JuliaKempsterGap year, moving to New Zealand
WilliamKevorkianBrandeis University
RyanKhaghaniUniversity of Maryland, College Park
AzrafKhanCollege of William & Mary
Elias (Tikki)KhanUniversity of Toronto, St. George
AbrahamKheirbekCornell University
AmirKhosrodadMontgomery College
JuneauKimParsons School of Design
WilliamKiracofeGap year, volunteering
MatthewKirschnerYale University
NikolasKlemola TangoGap year, military training in Finland
AlyssaKlineUniversity of Pittsburgh
FlorianKnollmannMiddlebury College
MargaretKnoxDartmouth College
EthanKohanCoastal Carolina University
AnnaKoretskyBrandeis University
RileyKuehnDickinson College
JacobKuhnNortheastern University
GeoffreyKulpUniversity of Rochester
SushantKundalUniversity of Maryland, College Park
Olivia (Casper)KuranAllegheny College
TijsKuzeeWageningen University & Research
EmilyLaneUniversity of Southern California
JaredLapidusVanderbilt University
AubreyLayCollege of William & Mary
FarlandLeeUniversity of Maryland, College Park
JuliaLevineDartmouth College
AmandaLevyBrown University
AlexLewisIndiana University, Bloomington
DaisyLewisWashington University in St. Louis
JasonLewisCase Western Reserve University
WilliamLewisWashington University in St. Louis
HanchengLiUniversity of Washington
HaochengLiUniversity of Washington
JerryLiMontgomery College
DavidLidenArizona State University, Tempe
IsabelLieberGeorgetown University
EvaLilesUniversity of St. Andrews
MatthewLindstromNorthwestern University
RobertLloydUniversity of Maryland, College Park
AlexeiLohrColgate University
BenjaminLondonUniversity of Wisconsin, Madison
Nicolas (Nico)Loomer SantosMontgomery College
EricLoveLoyola University Maryland
ElyseLowetStanford University
JennyLuUniversity of California, Los Angeles
SebastianLudwigSt. Mary's College of Maryland
KatherineLuoUniversity of Maryland, College Park
AlexanderLuuUniversity of Maryland, College Park
JacquelineLydonPrinceton University
AlexaLymanCornell University
StephenLyonsUniversity of Maryland, College Park
Ningping (Peter)MaNew York University
ByronMaYale University
PaigeMacdonaldUniversity of Maryland, College Park
CarolineMacdonaldTowson University
RyanMachado-JonesRadford University
PhillipMacyThe Ohio State University
RileyMaehleUniversity of Oslo
SydneyMagginParsons School of Design
AarushiMalhotraUniversity of Maryland, College Park
Henry (Hank)MalmgrenMiddle Tennessee State University
ThomasMandeDuke University
Jacobo (Jack)MargolisEmory University
LauraMarhefkaUniversity of Maryland, College Park
ElenaMarkowitzTulane University
John (JP)MarquardtUniversity of Maryland, College Park
EricMarquez MartinezUniversity of Pittsburgh
LouiseMarzolf-MillerUniversity of St. Andrews
NakabaMatsunoGap year, moving to Japan
JayMcClellandMonmouth University
DavidMcConnellGap year, landscaping
EthanMcDonaldCollege of William & Mary
BreannaMcDonaldHoward University
EvinMcDonaldThe University of Texas at Austin
JuliaMcGowanUniversity of Southern California
BrookeMcLeodEmerson College
MollyMcPhaulBelmont University
ChristelleMecherkanyMontgomery College/University of Maryland, College Park
JonahMendelBrown University
ZacharyMerensteinUniversity of Maryland, College Park
BenjaminMeronHarvard University
RaphaelMetzUniversity of Maryland, College Park
AllisonMeyersVanderbilt University
NicholasMeyersDenison University
Joseph (Ben)Mickum, Jr.Virginia Tech
SydneyMillerUniversity of Nebraska, Lincoln
RebeccaMillsLafayette College
OanaMiresteanCornell University
SeanMitchellUniversity of Maryland, College Park
JosephMoakkitUniversity of Maryland, College Park
ShaayanMohammadianHigh Point University
PeterMontgomeryNaval boarding school/U.S. Naval Academy
ClaireMordanUniversity of South Carolina
CarlotaMoreno-AlcarazCharles III University of Madrid
KaitlynMundyBryn Mawr College
SilapMuratnazarovMontgomery College
MichaelMurphyUniversity of Delaware
GabrielMurrayDrexel University
EliseMytelkaRollins College
SophiaNahabedianTulane University
AyanoNakamuraBates College
KevanNathaniGap year in London/University of Miami
NathanNemeroffUniversity of Maryland, College Park
EmmaNeufferGap year
EricNeugeborenUniversity of Maryland, College Park
SophieNicholsUniversity of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
SamuelNordheimerUniversity of Maryland, College Park
AllisonO'ConnorDenison University
NoraO'PreyGrinnell College
AnnikaOehlerkingThe Arc Montgomery County
JosephOleynikUniversity of Maryland, Baltimore County
MargaretOleynikMcDaniel College
ObidikeOnwuamaegbuUniversity of Southern California
LaurenOppenheimElon University
LeoOrchinUniversity of Maryland, College Park
BellaOwenOccidental College
NimaPadashNortheastern University
AkaashPalaparthyUniversity of Toronto, Scarborough
PhilipPalimErasmus University Rotterdam
MaraParauSanta Barbara City College
NeilParikhUniversity of Maryland, College Park
JeremyParker YangUniversity of Wisconsin, Madison
AvaParsaUniversity of Maryland, College Park
EricPaxsonFranklin & Marshall College
JosefinaPedrerosGap year
EmmiPejoUniversity of Maryland, College Park
MarianaPennybackerColgate University
OliviaPersoneniLoyola Marymount University
RaymondPetersUniversity of Delaware
John (Henry)PetilloTulane University
LucasPiconeNortheastern University
LeahPrinzMacalester College
MatthewProestelUniversity of Wisconsin, Madison
KaiyuQinUniversity of Michigan, Ann Arbor
LucaQuadraniCollege of William & Mary
GianniRasettoEmory University
JaneRauhTowson University
AryanaRaveryUniversity of Maryland, College Park
Sophia (Sophie)ReillyRice University
AmyRichardsTemple University
EtienneRichartCarleton College
Benjamin (Bo)RiderCornell University
EliasRingkjoebUiT- The Arctic University of Norway
NoahRiveraUniversity of Maryland, College Park
AnaRoigScripps College
MirandaRombergThe Ohio State University
MelissaRomero-RamirezThe George Washington University
Nathan (Natan)RosenLehigh University
KristineRossiFlorida Gulf Coast University
MaxRothmanDuke University
NarenRoyHaverford College
JuliaRubinJames Madison University
ReginaRuddUniversity of Maryland, College Park
RodrigoRuizGeorgetown University
BenjaminRumsfeldDenison University
John (Jack)RyanUniversity of Maryland, Baltimore County
RoxannaSabourianeGap year/Hood College
MarcoSaenzMichigan State University
MarianaSanchez RubianoUniversidad de Los Andes
CharlesSandbloomClemson University
MatthewSandsIndiana University, Bloomington
IsabelSanfuentesUniversity of Maryland, College Park
ThomasSantoraVirginia Tech
NathanSchaeferNorth Carolina State University
TobiasSchecterMacalester College
RaymondSchleienUniversity of Maryland, College Park
EthanSchwartzUniversity of Pennsylvania
EmilySchweitzerTulane University
GabrielSegalStanford University
UrbanSeibergUniversity of Southern California
ElyssaSeltzerUniversity of Wisconsin, Madison
KristinSequeiraUniversity of California, Santa Barbara
AvaSetterMichigan Sate University
GregoryShafferUniversity of South Carolina
AliShafiiUniversity of Maryland, College Park
CeliaShapiroCornell University
BrendanShaverUniversity of Mary Washington
AmandaShermanUniversity of Maryland, College Park
JacquelineShippUniversity of Vermont
CharlotteSienkiewiczElon University
RianSingletonArizona State University, Tempe
SophieSlaterUniversity of Pittsburgh
JessicaSolomonEmory University
TaliaSolonskyVirginia Tech
AliyaSorensen-TanenbaumChamplain College
LillianSpearUniversity of Maryland, College Park
DylanSpicerUniversity of Georgia
JeremySpicerUniversity of Toronto, St. George
ThiagoSposatoColorado State University
MayaStallard-WilderUniversity of Maryland, College Park
KatherineStender-MooreWashington University in St. Louis
DanielStevensThe Ohio State University
CamelleStillwellUniversity of Maryland, College Park
JacksonStrauseUniversity of Michigan, Ann Arbor
LucasSturlaMontgomery College
AbbySunUniversity of Maryland, College Park
JieSunCarnegie Mellon University
William (Tucker)SutcliffeGap year, doing a theater tech apprenticeship
KatherineSylvesterYale University
HassanSyyidUniversity of Maryland, College Park
SophiaTelloSt. Mary's College of Maryland
Sujitta (Belle)ThanomsinghaChulalongkorn University
GigjaThordardottirRyerson University
LeiaTillUniversity of Virginia
BertTillet, Jr.Arizona State University, Polytechnic
MaeveTrainorThe University of Edinburgh
ArielleTyckoCalifornia Institute of Technology
MayaValenciaParsons School of Design
Matthewvan BastelaerUniversity of Wisconsin, Madison
Simonevan NieuwkoopUniversity of St. Andrews
ArthurVarnerUnviersity of Wisconsin, Madison
KarolineWaldingerPennsylvania State University
TylerWaldvogelLehigh University
ZehanWangTulane University
William (Billy)WardGap year (service)/Colorado State University
JanaWarnerTulane University
LandonWarnerEmory University
EleanorWartellUniversity of Wisconsin, Madison
OwenWassiliewClemson University
EthanWaxmanCornell University
JeremyWenickMuhlenberg College
BennettWerbelUniversity of Wisconsin, Madison
ZacharyWerkmanUniversity of Maryland, College Park
AlexWestermanRose-Hulman Institute of Technology
SamuelWhiteUniversity of Virginia
EricWhymanHaverford College
MorganWiesePrinceton University
HalleWilliamsClemson University
ThomasWilmarthArizona State University, Tempe
MargaretWilsonUniversity of California, Santa Barbara
SydneyWinklerMiami University
BenjaminWolfeUniversity of California, Santa Barbara
BenjaminWolsteinGap year, music/Columbia University
ChristopherWuUniversity of Maryland, College Park
TinaXiaDuke University
AlisonXiaoUniversity of California, Los Angeles
FelixXuUniversity of Maryland, College Park
IvyXunJohns Hopkins University
Dingcheng (Gavin)YangUniversity of California, Berkeley
KingYearwoodUniversity of Maryland, Eastern Shore
IsabellaYoungUniversity of Michigan, Ann Arbor
DaltonYuGeorgia Institute of Technology
Chenhao (Eric)YuanUniversity of Maryland, College Park
YussefZakiUniversity of Maryland, Baltimore County
AlyssaZambriUniversity of Richmond
LydiaZebrakIndiana University, Bloomington
RachelZeidenbergUniversity of California, Santa Cruz
JinqiangZhangThe Ohio State University
Shijian (George)ZhangBoston College
YiyangZhangNew York University
Yourong (Theresia)ZhangParsons School of Design
YunlongZhangUniversity of California, Irvine
