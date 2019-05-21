Senior Destinations 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Ethan
|Abikoff
|Arizona State University, Tempe
|Valentina
|Acevedo Carrasco
|University in Chile
|Beza
|Addis
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Madison
|Ades
|Indiana University, Bloomington
|Adela
|Alou Fernandez
|University of Navarra
|Theodore
|Andonyadis
|Villanova University
|Madeline
|Andres
|Elon University
|Meric
|Arda
|Gap year
|Kian
|Ashaari
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Shanthi
|Ashley
|Pitzer College
|Christopher
|Ashy
|Montana State University
|Ethan
|Askarinam
|Elon University
|Mateo
|Asturizaga
|Villanova University
|Christopher
|Atkinson
|Skidmore College
|Ella
|Atsavapranee
|University of Pennsylvania
|Maitreya (Duke)
|Avhad
|Gap year
|Doruk (Tim)
|Ayhan
|Purdue University
|Aimy
|Ayo
|University of Toronto, St. George
|Ryan
|Babbit
|University of North Dakota
|Andrew
|Baker
|Tulane University
|Jackson
|Barlow
|North Carolina State University
|Robert
|Barrett
|University of Colorado, Boulder
|Pranoy
|Basu
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Emily
|Battan
|University of Florida
|Sebastian
|Beck
|Gap year
|Evan
|Beckley
|Georgia Institute of Technology
|Natalia
|Beltran
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Chloe
|Benard
|Towson University
|Egor
|Berezin
|Texas A&M University
|Andrew
|Beusse
|University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
|John
|Blackwelder
|Columbia University
|Eduardo
|Blatt Caruso
|University of Brasilia
|Weldon
|Borie
|Worcester Polytechnic Institution
|Taylor
|Borie
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Gavin
|Bowen
|East Carolina University
|Matthew
|Boyer
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Cassandra
|Branson
|University of Toronto, Victoria
|Hanna
|Bratt
|Marist College
|Aaron
|Bratt
|Haverford College
|Lucas
|Bravo
|University of Vermont
|Anthony
|Breder
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Perry Ann
|Brody
|Washington University in St. Louis
|Jodi
|Bronfman
|Towson University
|Ian
|Brown
|Vanderbilt University
|William
|Brown
|American University
|Jessica
|Buxbaum
|Middlebury College
|Luka
|Byrne
|University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
|Daniel
|Calder
|Bowdoin College
|Steven
|Canfield
|Gap year, moving to Illinois
|Emilio
|Cano Renteria
|Princeton University
|Simon
|Cantor
|Pasadena City College
|Adam
|Cantwell
|Miami University
|Brandon
|Carboni
|Elon University
|Justin
|Carboni
|University of Pennsylvania
|Meghan
|Carey
|Western Michigan University
|Sophia
|Carter
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Harrison
|Carter
|University of South Carolina
|Lawson
|Carver
|University of Tennessee, Knoxville
|Matthew
|Cauley
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Benjamin
|Chapman
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Gabriela
|Chatwin
|Towson University
|Shehrez
|Chaudhri
|University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
|Alexander
|Chen
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Ethan
|Chen
|Purdue University
|Andreas
|Christofides
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Callia
|Chuang
|Harvard University
|Sarah
|Clement
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Francesca
|Cohen-Dumani
|College of Charleston
|Zachary
|Cokinos
|Lynn University
|Noah
|Conlan
|Gap year, working
|Rebecca
|Cook
|Pennsylvania State University
|Jereme
|Corbin
|Davidson College
|Cameron
|Corcoran
|University of Wisconsin, Madison
|Julia
|Curran
|Haverford College
|James
|Davenport
|University of South Carolina
|Avery
|Davis
|Gap year
|Ryan
|de Lissovoy
|Georgetown University
|Isaac
|De Marchi
|Skidmore College
|Sophie
|deBettencourt
|Johns Hopkins University
|Manon
|Dehareng
|University of Amsterdam
|Tyler
|DeMartino
|West Virginia University
|Danielle
|Depollar
|Xavier University of Louisiana
|Alisha
|Dhir
|New York University
|Philip
|Diby
|Montgomery College
|Anna
|DiCarlo
|Virginia Tech
|Zixuan (Selina)
|Ding
|New York University
|Milan
|Djordjevich
|Oberlin College
|Kasey
|Donaldson
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Naomi
|Douek
|Bucknell University
|Ryan
|Dwight
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Miriam
|Dwyer
|Tufts University
|Ahmed
|Elfeshawy
|College of Communication & Information
|Emma
|Engels
|Lehigh University
|Tandis
|Esfandiari
|Southern Methodist University
|Nicklas
|Eussen
|Occidental College
|Morgane
|Evans
|Dalhousie University, Halifax
|Nora
|Fadul
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Ariana
|Faghani
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Mariana
|Fajnzylber
|Brown University
|Lucy
|Faust
|University of Virginia
|Matei
|Fawzy
|University of Colorado, Boulder
|Jessica
|Feigin
|University of Wisconsin, Madison
|Hannah
|Feuer
|Northwestern University
|Lucille
|Filyaw
|Pennsylvania State University
|Marcella
|Finelli
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Joshua
|Fisch
|University of Chicago
|Aliza
|Fisher
|Yale University
|Grace
|Fisher
|Fordham University
|Maxwell
|Fletcher
|College of Wooster
|Colby
|Fong
|University of Maryland, College Park
|McAlister
|Forbes
|Duquesne University
|Austen
|Fourkas
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Madeleine
|Frank
|University of Virginia
|Thomas
|Fratantoni
|University of California, San Diego
|Andrei
|Freund
|University of Wisconsin, Madison
|Hanna
|Freund
|University of Mississippi
|Audra
|Fried
|New York University
|Elizabeth
|Frimpong
|Hood College
|Joseph
|Gabriele
|George Mason University
|Ryan
|Gaines
|University of Maryland, Baltimore County
|Kira
|Gandolfo
|Gap year
|Orion
|Gangopadhyay
|Georgetown University
|Elizabeth
|Garner
|Cornell University
|Matthieu
|Garreau
|Dawson College
|Alejandro
|Garzon
|Fairleigh Dickinson University
|Lukas
|Gates
|Gap year, photography
|Yasmeen
|Gauri
|University of Pittsburgh
|Absera
|Gebreysus
|Morgan State University
|Max
|Gersch
|Hamilton College
|Max
|Gershefski
|College of William & Mary
|Davis
|Gestiehr
|Belmont University
|Linus
|Ghanadan
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Danyal
|Ghauri
|Boston College
|Ila
|Ghosh
|St. Mary's College of Maryland
|Ethan
|Gilman
|Amherst College
|Bennet
|Goeke
|Carnegie Mellon University
|Marisa
|Goldberg
|Syracuse University
|Samantha
|Goldberg
|Tulane University
|Andrew
|Goldsholle
|Denison College
|Natasha
|Goldstein
|University of Tennessee, Knoxville
|Ari
|Goodfriend
|Loyola Marymount University
|Jane-Mei
|Gorman
|Towson University
|Natalie
|Gottret Murillo
|Pennsylvania State University
|Harry
|Greenberg
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Ian
|Gregory
|Montgomery College
|Boxiong (Barry)
|Gu
|Loyola University Maryland
|Jianan (Joanna)
|Gu
|Bryn Mawr College
|Rohit
|Gude
|University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
|Sofia
|Guerra Oropeza
|Universidad Anáhuac México
|Charlotte
|Gump
|Massachussettes Institute of Technology
|Phoebe
|Gurdon
|Gap year, working in marine conservation
|Anatoly
|Gurevich
|Indiana University, Bloomington
|Ryan
|Gurney
|Trinity College
|Ana
|Gutierrez
|Montgomery College
|Miguel (Mickey)
|Gutierrez
|College of Charleston
|John
|Haddad
|Furman University
|Kendall
|Hall
|Tulane University
|Amanda
|Halliday
|Haverford College
|Rachel
|Halliday
|Tufts University
|Patrick
|Hamilton
|Loyola University New Orleans
|Mizuki
|Hanada
|Rhode Island School of Design
|Sang
|Hanna
|University of Florida, Gainesville
|Benjamin
|Harris
|University of Vermont
|Daniel
|Harris
|University of Chicago
|Elizabeth (Rae)
|Harrison
|University of South Carolina
|Danylo
|Hartzler
|Montgomery College
|Landon
|Hatcher
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Camerynn
|Hawke
|Washington University in St. Louis
|Danielle
|Hazan
|Washington University in St. Louis
|Yasmine
|Helbling
|University of Toronto, St. George
|Gabriela
|Helf
|Macalester College
|Lillian
|Heller
|Adult program in Montgomery County
|Ava
|Henderson
|Syracuse University
|Elizabeth
|Hepburn
|Duke University
|Caleb
|Hering
|Gap year/Colorado College
|Alexandra
|Herrera
|Boston College
|Eva
|Herscowitz
|Northwestern University
|Molly
|Herson
|Elon University
|James
|Hester
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Ashley
|Hilburn
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Rebecca
|Hirsh
|University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
|Anne
|Hodgman
|St. John's College
|Katherine
|Holden
|Pennsylvania State University
|Claudia
|Holm
|American University
|Gregory
|Hooke
|Catholic Charity Community Options
|Grace
|Horn
|The Ohio State University
|Corine
|Hwang
|St. Mary's College of Maryland
|Samuel
|Ikenson
|University of South Carolina
|George
|Imperial
|College of William & Mary
|Lily
|Isenstein
|Occidental College
|Patrick
|Ishimoto
|Montgomery College
|Arteen
|Issagholian
|Montgomery College
|Lily
|James
|Boston Conservatory at Berkelee
|Keira
|Jevtich
|University of Delaware
|Anjali
|Jha
|Georgetown University
|Alexandra (Lexie)
|Johnson
|Trinity University
|Julia
|Johnson
|University of Virginia
|Sarah
|Johnson
|Williams College
|Sydney
|Johnson
|Hampton University
|Tabitha
|Johnson
|North Carolina State University
|Cameron
|Jones
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Ziyad
|Kamal
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Jaraad
|Kamal
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Harry
|Kaplan
|Oberlin College
|Lucas
|Kaplan
|Syracuse University
|Lucas
|Kaplan
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Benjamin
|Katz
|Tufts University
|Zoë
|Kaufmann
|Grinell College
|Lindsay
|Keiser
|University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
|Julia
|Kempster
|Gap year, moving to New Zealand
|William
|Kevorkian
|Brandeis University
|Ryan
|Khaghani
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Azraf
|Khan
|College of William & Mary
|Elias (Tikki)
|Khan
|University of Toronto, St. George
|Abraham
|Kheirbek
|Cornell University
|Amir
|Khosrodad
|Montgomery College
|Juneau
|Kim
|Parsons School of Design
|William
|Kiracofe
|Gap year, volunteering
|Matthew
|Kirschner
|Yale University
|Nikolas
|Klemola Tango
|Gap year, military training in Finland
|Alyssa
|Kline
|University of Pittsburgh
|Florian
|Knollmann
|Middlebury College
|Margaret
|Knox
|Dartmouth College
|Ethan
|Kohan
|Coastal Carolina University
|Anna
|Koretsky
|Brandeis University
|Riley
|Kuehn
|Dickinson College
|Jacob
|Kuhn
|Northeastern University
|Geoffrey
|Kulp
|University of Rochester
|Sushant
|Kundal
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Olivia (Casper)
|Kuran
|Allegheny College
|Tijs
|Kuzee
|Wageningen University & Research
|Emily
|Lane
|University of Southern California
|Jared
|Lapidus
|Vanderbilt University
|Aubrey
|Lay
|College of William & Mary
|Farland
|Lee
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Julia
|Levine
|Dartmouth College
|Amanda
|Levy
|Brown University
|Alex
|Lewis
|Indiana University, Bloomington
|Daisy
|Lewis
|Washington University in St. Louis
|Jason
|Lewis
|Case Western Reserve University
|William
|Lewis
|Washington University in St. Louis
|Hancheng
|Li
|University of Washington
|Haocheng
|Li
|University of Washington
|Jerry
|Li
|Montgomery College
|David
|Liden
|Arizona State University, Tempe
|Isabel
|Lieber
|Georgetown University
|Eva
|Liles
|University of St. Andrews
|Matthew
|Lindstrom
|Northwestern University
|Robert
|Lloyd
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Alexei
|Lohr
|Colgate University
|Benjamin
|London
|University of Wisconsin, Madison
|Nicolas (Nico)
|Loomer Santos
|Montgomery College
|Eric
|Love
|Loyola University Maryland
|Elyse
|Lowet
|Stanford University
|Jenny
|Lu
|University of California, Los Angeles
|Sebastian
|Ludwig
|St. Mary's College of Maryland
|Katherine
|Luo
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Alexander
|Luu
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Jacqueline
|Lydon
|Princeton University
|Alexa
|Lyman
|Cornell University
|Stephen
|Lyons
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Ningping (Peter)
|Ma
|New York University
|Byron
|Ma
|Yale University
|Paige
|Macdonald
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Caroline
|Macdonald
|Towson University
|Ryan
|Machado-Jones
|Radford University
|Phillip
|Macy
|The Ohio State University
|Riley
|Maehle
|University of Oslo
|Sydney
|Maggin
|Parsons School of Design
|Aarushi
|Malhotra
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Henry (Hank)
|Malmgren
|Middle Tennessee State University
|Thomas
|Mande
|Duke University
|Jacobo (Jack)
|Margolis
|Emory University
|Laura
|Marhefka
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Elena
|Markowitz
|Tulane University
|John (JP)
|Marquardt
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Eric
|Marquez Martinez
|University of Pittsburgh
|Louise
|Marzolf-Miller
|University of St. Andrews
|Nakaba
|Matsuno
|Gap year, moving to Japan
|Jay
|McClelland
|Monmouth University
|David
|McConnell
|Gap year, landscaping
|Ethan
|McDonald
|College of William & Mary
|Breanna
|McDonald
|Howard University
|Evin
|McDonald
|The University of Texas at Austin
|Julia
|McGowan
|University of Southern California
|Brooke
|McLeod
|Emerson College
|Molly
|McPhaul
|Belmont University
|Christelle
|Mecherkany
|Montgomery College/University of Maryland, College Park
|Jonah
|Mendel
|Brown University
|Zachary
|Merenstein
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Benjamin
|Meron
|Harvard University
|Raphael
|Metz
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Allison
|Meyers
|Vanderbilt University
|Nicholas
|Meyers
|Denison University
|Joseph (Ben)
|Mickum, Jr.
|Virginia Tech
|Sydney
|Miller
|University of Nebraska, Lincoln
|Rebecca
|Mills
|Lafayette College
|Oana
|Mirestean
|Cornell University
|Sean
|Mitchell
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Joseph
|Moakkit
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Shaayan
|Mohammadian
|High Point University
|Peter
|Montgomery
|Naval boarding school/U.S. Naval Academy
|Claire
|Mordan
|University of South Carolina
|Carlota
|Moreno-Alcaraz
|Charles III University of Madrid
|Kaitlyn
|Mundy
|Bryn Mawr College
|Silap
|Muratnazarov
|Montgomery College
|Michael
|Murphy
|University of Delaware
|Gabriel
|Murray
|Drexel University
|Elise
|Mytelka
|Rollins College
|Sophia
|Nahabedian
|Tulane University
|Ayano
|Nakamura
|Bates College
|Kevan
|Nathani
|Gap year in London/University of Miami
|Nathan
|Nemeroff
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Emma
|Neuffer
|Gap year
|Eric
|Neugeboren
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Sophie
|Nichols
|University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
|Samuel
|Nordheimer
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Allison
|O'Connor
|Denison University
|Nora
|O'Prey
|Grinnell College
|Annika
|Oehlerking
|The Arc Montgomery County
|Joseph
|Oleynik
|University of Maryland, Baltimore County
|Margaret
|Oleynik
|McDaniel College
|Obidike
|Onwuamaegbu
|University of Southern California
|Lauren
|Oppenheim
|Elon University
|Leo
|Orchin
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Bella
|Owen
|Occidental College
|Nima
|Padash
|Northeastern University
|Akaash
|Palaparthy
|University of Toronto, Scarborough
|Philip
|Palim
|Erasmus University Rotterdam
|Mara
|Parau
|Santa Barbara City College
|Neil
|Parikh
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Jeremy
|Parker Yang
|University of Wisconsin, Madison
|Ava
|Parsa
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Eric
|Paxson
|Franklin & Marshall College
|Josefina
|Pedreros
|Gap year
|Emmi
|Pejo
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Mariana
|Pennybacker
|Colgate University
|Olivia
|Personeni
|Loyola Marymount University
|Raymond
|Peters
|University of Delaware
|John (Henry)
|Petillo
|Tulane University
|Lucas
|Picone
|Northeastern University
|Leah
|Prinz
|Macalester College
|Matthew
|Proestel
|University of Wisconsin, Madison
|Kaiyu
|Qin
|University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
|Luca
|Quadrani
|College of William & Mary
|Gianni
|Rasetto
|Emory University
|Jane
|Rauh
|Towson University
|Aryana
|Ravery
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Sophia (Sophie)
|Reilly
|Rice University
|Amy
|Richards
|Temple University
|Etienne
|Richart
|Carleton College
|Benjamin (Bo)
|Rider
|Cornell University
|Elias
|Ringkjoeb
|UiT- The Arctic University of Norway
|Noah
|Rivera
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Ana
|Roig
|Scripps College
|Miranda
|Romberg
|The Ohio State University
|Melissa
|Romero-Ramirez
|The George Washington University
|Nathan (Natan)
|Rosen
|Lehigh University
|Kristine
|Rossi
|Florida Gulf Coast University
|Max
|Rothman
|Duke University
|Naren
|Roy
|Haverford College
|Julia
|Rubin
|James Madison University
|Regina
|Rudd
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Rodrigo
|Ruiz
|Georgetown University
|Benjamin
|Rumsfeld
|Denison University
|John (Jack)
|Ryan
|University of Maryland, Baltimore County
|Roxanna
|Sabouriane
|Gap year/Hood College
|Marco
|Saenz
|Michigan State University
|Mariana
|Sanchez Rubiano
|Universidad de Los Andes
|Charles
|Sandbloom
|Clemson University
|Matthew
|Sands
|Indiana University, Bloomington
|Isabel
|Sanfuentes
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Thomas
|Santora
|Virginia Tech
|Nathan
|Schaefer
|North Carolina State University
|Tobias
|Schecter
|Macalester College
|Raymond
|Schleien
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Ethan
|Schwartz
|University of Pennsylvania
|Emily
|Schweitzer
|Tulane University
|Gabriel
|Segal
|Stanford University
|Urban
|Seiberg
|University of Southern California
|Elyssa
|Seltzer
|University of Wisconsin, Madison
|Kristin
|Sequeira
|University of California, Santa Barbara
|Ava
|Setter
|Michigan Sate University
|Gregory
|Shaffer
|University of South Carolina
|Ali
|Shafii
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Celia
|Shapiro
|Cornell University
|Brendan
|Shaver
|University of Mary Washington
|Amanda
|Sherman
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Jacqueline
|Shipp
|University of Vermont
|Charlotte
|Sienkiewicz
|Elon University
|Rian
|Singleton
|Arizona State University, Tempe
|Sophie
|Slater
|University of Pittsburgh
|Jessica
|Solomon
|Emory University
|Talia
|Solonsky
|Virginia Tech
|Aliya
|Sorensen-Tanenbaum
|Champlain College
|Lillian
|Spear
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Dylan
|Spicer
|University of Georgia
|Jeremy
|Spicer
|University of Toronto, St. George
|Thiago
|Sposato
|Colorado State University
|Maya
|Stallard-Wilder
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Katherine
|Stender-Moore
|Washington University in St. Louis
|Daniel
|Stevens
|The Ohio State University
|Camelle
|Stillwell
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Jackson
|Strause
|University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
|Lucas
|Sturla
|Montgomery College
|Abby
|Sun
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Jie
|Sun
|Carnegie Mellon University
|William (Tucker)
|Sutcliffe
|Gap year, doing a theater tech apprenticeship
|Katherine
|Sylvester
|Yale University
|Hassan
|Syyid
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Sophia
|Tello
|St. Mary's College of Maryland
|Sujitta (Belle)
|Thanomsingha
|Chulalongkorn University
|Gigja
|Thordardottir
|Ryerson University
|Leia
|Till
|University of Virginia
|Bert
|Tillet, Jr.
|Arizona State University, Polytechnic
|Maeve
|Trainor
|The University of Edinburgh
|Arielle
|Tycko
|California Institute of Technology
|Maya
|Valencia
|Parsons School of Design
|Matthew
|van Bastelaer
|University of Wisconsin, Madison
|Simone
|van Nieuwkoop
|University of St. Andrews
|Arthur
|Varner
|Unviersity of Wisconsin, Madison
|Karoline
|Waldinger
|Pennsylvania State University
|Tyler
|Waldvogel
|Lehigh University
|Zehan
|Wang
|Tulane University
|William (Billy)
|Ward
|Gap year (service)/Colorado State University
|Jana
|Warner
|Tulane University
|Landon
|Warner
|Emory University
|Eleanor
|Wartell
|University of Wisconsin, Madison
|Owen
|Wassiliew
|Clemson University
|Ethan
|Waxman
|Cornell University
|Jeremy
|Wenick
|Muhlenberg College
|Bennett
|Werbel
|University of Wisconsin, Madison
|Zachary
|Werkman
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Alex
|Westerman
|Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
|Samuel
|White
|University of Virginia
|Eric
|Whyman
|Haverford College
|Morgan
|Wiese
|Princeton University
|Halle
|Williams
|Clemson University
|Thomas
|Wilmarth
|Arizona State University, Tempe
|Margaret
|Wilson
|University of California, Santa Barbara
|Sydney
|Winkler
|Miami University
|Benjamin
|Wolfe
|University of California, Santa Barbara
|Benjamin
|Wolstein
|Gap year, music/Columbia University
|Christopher
|Wu
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Tina
|Xia
|Duke University
|Alison
|Xiao
|University of California, Los Angeles
|Felix
|Xu
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Ivy
|Xun
|Johns Hopkins University
|Dingcheng (Gavin)
|Yang
|University of California, Berkeley
|King
|Yearwood
|University of Maryland, Eastern Shore
|Isabella
|Young
|University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
|Dalton
|Yu
|Georgia Institute of Technology
|Chenhao (Eric)
|Yuan
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Yussef
|Zaki
|University of Maryland, Baltimore County
|Alyssa
|Zambri
|University of Richmond
|Lydia
|Zebrak
|Indiana University, Bloomington
|Rachel
|Zeidenberg
|University of California, Santa Cruz
|Jinqiang
|Zhang
|The Ohio State University
|Shijian (George)
|Zhang
|Boston College
|Yiyang
|Zhang
|New York University
|Yourong (Theresia)
|Zhang
|Parsons School of Design
|Yunlong
|Zhang
|University of California, Irvine
About the Writer
Anthony Breder, Webmaster
Grade
12
What are some of your interests?
Architecture, dogs, and tennis.
Why did you join the Black and White?
I wanted to learn more about web design.
What's your favorite vegetable?
Peas / Corn
12
What are some of your interests?
Architecture, dogs, and tennis.
Why did you join the Black and White?
I wanted to learn more about web design.
What's your favorite vegetable?
Peas / Corn
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.