Boys baseball shuts out Damascus 7–0 in final regular season game

The boys baseball team (13–2) triumphed over the Damascus Swarmin’ Hornets (10–6) 7–0 behind stellar pitching on Monday.

The Vikes hit the ground running and never looked back. Pitchers Zach Werkman, Ryan McIntyre, and Austen Fourkas combined to allow just one hit while left fielder Sam Mermelstein led the Vikes offensively going 3 for 4 with two RBI’s and shortstop Matt Ryan and right fielder Tyler DeMartino added two hits apiece.

The next game for the Vikings is against the Walter Johnson Wildcats (11–7) at home on Saturday at 2 p.m in the second round of the playoffs.