Boys baseball shuts out Damascus 7–0 in final regular season game
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The boys baseball team (13–2) triumphed over the Damascus Swarmin’ Hornets (10–6) 7–0 behind stellar pitching on Monday.
The Vikes hit the ground running and never looked back. Pitchers Zach Werkman, Ryan McIntyre, and Austen Fourkas combined to allow just one hit while left fielder Sam Mermelstein led the Vikes offensively going 3 for 4 with two RBI’s and shortstop Matt Ryan and right fielder Tyler DeMartino added two hits apiece.
The next game for the Vikings is against the Walter Johnson Wildcats (11–7) at home on Saturday at 2 p.m in the second round of the playoffs.
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.