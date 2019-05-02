Boys lacrosse loses to Sherwood 10–9 in overtime

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The boys lacrosse team (8–5) fell to the Sherwood Warriors (10–1) 10–9 in overtime on senior night.

The Warriors dominated offensively in the first quarter, scoring four goals, but the Vikes were able to score two goals and only trailed 4–2 at the end of the first quarter.

The teams traded goals in the second quarter and Sherwood took a 5–3 lead heading into halftime.

The third quarter was also back and forth, with each team scoring three goals and Sherwood keeping a two goal lead at the start of the fourth quarter.

The Vikes dominated in the fourth quarter, scoring three goals to force the game into overtime. Midfielder Blake Aucamp scored the game-tying goal with .3 seconds left in regulation.

In overtime, Sherwood attacker Sam Hambrecht scored the game winning goal to halt the Vikes’ comeback.

The team was led by attacker Creighton Armstrong who scored four goals and attackers Max Fletcher and Lucas Hilsenrath who each had two goals.

After the game, the team celebrated the six seniors who played their final regular season game at home.

The team next plays the Damascus Hornets (10–1) Thursday at 7:15 pm at Damascus High School.