Boys tennis obliterates Rockville 6–1

The boys tennis team (9–2) demolished the Rockville Rams (4–7) 6–1 Monday.

As many players were away on the band trip, the Vikes had to adjust their lineup and move players up. Despite these changes, the Vikes went into the competition with confidence.

The Vikes conquered all of their opponents in the doubles matches.

Junior Zach Rosen claimed first in the singles match, and senior Kevan Nathani fell to his opponent in the second singles match. Junior Liam Jodrey placed first in the fourth singles match.

The Vikes are focused on maintaining their dominant performance at the county championships next week.