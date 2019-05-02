Girls tennis destroys Rockville 7–0
The girls tennis team (5–4) conquered the Rockville Rams (4–6) 7–0 Monday.
After multiple high-scoring wins last week, the Vikes were eager to continue their winning streak. All players dominated their opponents, taking down the Rams and preventing them from scoring any points.
Freshmen Beatrice Marcus and Lauren Smith-Euben stepped up and represented for the Vikes. Marcus and Smith-Euben both claimed first place in their respective singles matches.
The Vikes will compete in the county championships next week and are focused on improving their skills against their upcoming competitors.
