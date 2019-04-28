Boys lax falls to Wootton 13–4 for second straight loss
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The boys lacrosse team (8–3) fell to the Wootton Patriots (6–3) 13–4 Thursday night.
The Vikes’ defense struggled throughout the game against the Patriots’ aggressive offense. The team also had trouble finding scoring chances, only netting in four goals. Attacker Max Fletcher led the team with three goals, and midfielder Harry Sikes added one goal.
The team next plays the Sherwood Warriors (9–1) at home Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Grade
11
What...
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.