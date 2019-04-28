Boys lax falls to Wootton 13–4 for second straight loss

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The boys lacrosse team (8–3) fell to the Wootton Patriots (6–3) 13–4 Thursday night.

The Vikes’ defense struggled throughout the game against the Patriots’ aggressive offense. The team also had trouble finding scoring chances, only netting in four goals. Attacker Max Fletcher led the team with three goals, and midfielder Harry Sikes added one goal.

The team next plays the Sherwood Warriors (9–1) at home Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.