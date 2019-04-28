Girls lacrosse demolishes Wootton 15–4

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The girls lacrosse team (10–0) topped the Wootton Patriots (4–6) Thursday in yet another explosive performance.

The Vikes started off the game hot, scoring five goals in the first ten minutes and only allowing the Patriots to score one. Goalie Jackie Shipp saved multiple shots on goal while attackers Grace Nemeroff and Faith Parker led the attack with two goals each in the first half.

Starting the second half with a 9–1 lead, the Vikes did not look back, scoring six more goals in their 15–4 rout. The team has now won 10 consecutive games and has yet to lose this season, which sets up a huge game against the only other undefeated team in the county: the Sherwood Warriors.

The team’s next game is at home against the Warriors on Tuesday at 7 p.m.