Boys basketball squeaks by Seneca Valley 60–59

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The boys basketball team (12–8) edged out the Seneca Valley Screaming Eagles (5–12) 60–59 Tuesday night.

The Vikes played stellar defense to start the game, only allowing three points in the first quarter and taking a 13–3 lead into the second quarter.

Both teams played well in the second quarter, but the Vikes still had the edge, taking a 31–20 lead into halftime.

Seneca Valley stormed back in the third quarter outscoring the Vikes 21–13 in and cutting the deficit to three points, with a score of 44–41.

With under one minute remaining, guard Josh Weinberg was at the free throw line, hoping to ice the game for the team. He hit the first free throw putting the team up by one with ten seconds to go. Weinberg missed the free throw, but forward Bert Tillet got the rebound and passed it out to guard Kai Holloway. Holloway lost the ball, however, and gave Seneca Valley a chance to win the game. But Tillet hustled back down the court and blocked the ball to save the game for the Vikes and give the team a one point win.

Weinberg led the team with 18 points guard Jay McClelland added 11 points. The Vikes were missing two starters, guard Brendan Shaver and center Rodrigo Ruiz due to injuries. Weinberg said the win showed a lot about the team.

“The win shows we have resilience and that we have guys who can step up in big moments,” he said.

The team next plays the Wootton Patriots (8–12) Friday, February 15 at 5:30 pm at home.