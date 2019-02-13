Swim and Dive competes at Metros; boys finish sixth, girls eighth

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Swim and Dive team performed well at Metros Saturday against the top swimmers from public and private schools across the DMV. The boys team finished in sixth place and the girls team finished in eighth place.

Boys

The boys team finished with a total of 218 points and had eight members make finals. Sophomore Alec Cooper earned sixth place in the 100 Yard Butterfly and seventh place in the 100 Yard Backstroke, with times of 51.20 and 52.38, and senior Danny Calder finished fifth in the 100 Yard Butterfly with a time of 51.18. Junior Liam Gilbert-Lawrence took tenth place for the 1 Meter Dive, scoring 350.20.

The 200 Yard Medley Relay team composed of sophomores Kyle Lawson and Alec Cooper, junior Michael Paulos and senior Danny Calder earned third place with a time of 1:34.64. They broke the team record by three seconds, finished fifth overall in all-time MCPS, and are eligible for All-American consideration.

Girls

The girls team finished with a total of 189 points. Senior Sophie Reilly took seventh place in the 200 Yard IM and eighth in the 100 Yard Butterfly, with times of 2:08.13 and 57.58, and senior Sarah Johnson earned ninth place in the 100 Yard Breaststroke with a time of 1:05.95. Junior Annie Morris won seventh place in the 100 Yard Backstroke with a time of 58.45. For the 1 Meter Dive, senior Naomi Douek and freshman Lily Hsu finished seventh and eighth, respectively.

Both teams showed great improvement from last year, each jumping 3 places from last season’s results.

“Since I am a senior, this metros definitely was an emotional one for me,” Reilly said. “Ultimately, it was great to go out on a high note and is extremely rewarding to see how far this team has come since I joined as a freshman.”

The team next competes at Regionals at the Martin Luther King Aquatic Center Saturday at 8am.