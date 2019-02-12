Boys basketball loses to Paint Branch 71-63

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The boys basketball team (11–8) fell to the Paint Branch Panthers (14–5) 71–63 Monday night.

The Vikes struggled to contain the Panthers in the first quarter, trailing by ten points going into the second with a score of 21–11.

The team fought back though, playing well offensively in the second quarter to cut the deficit to four points at then end of the first half.

It was a close game throughout the third quarter, but the Panthers still held the advantage leading 45–43 at the start of the fourth quarter.

Paint Branch pulled away in the fourth quarter and the Vikes struggled to contain guard Richard Dudley who led the Panthers with 30 points.

The Vikes were led by forward Jason Lewis who had 17 points and guard Jaden Pierce who added 14 points.

The team next plays the Seneca Valley Screaming Eagles (5-10) Feb. 12 at 7pm at Seneca Valley High School.