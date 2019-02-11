Girls basketball takes down Richard Montgomery 54–40
The girls basketball team (16–2) defeated the Richard Montgomery Rockets (11–7) 54–40 Friday.
The Vikes took an early lead over the Rockets, going up 13–5 in the first quarter and containing the Rockets on defense. The Vikes held onto their lead for the remainder of the half, but the Rockets increased their pressure during the end of the second quarter to narrow the gap for a score of 23–17. Guard Molly Knox contributed 14 points in the first half for the Vikes.
The Vikes’ momentum carried them into the third quarter, with strong defense led by Knox, who shut down the Rocket’s top scorer. The Vikes were up 36–24 at the end of third.
The Rockets increased their intensity on offense during the fourth quarter, narrowing the Vikes’ lead to only four points in the last two minutes of the game. However, the Vikes’ defense continued to play strongly to secure the team’s win. Knox finished with 16 points, followed by guard Elyse Lowet with 12.
The team next faces the Paint Branch Panthers (14–3) Monday at 5:30 at Paint Branch High School.
Elyse Lowet is a sports editor for the Black and White.
