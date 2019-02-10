How well does Whitman know the recent news?

By Clara Koritz Hawkes and Anjali JhaFebruary 10, 2019Filed under Media, Showcase, Videos
Grade
11
What...
Grade
12
What...
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
By Mateo Gutierrez
February 10, 2019
The hockey team (4–9) dominated the Richard Montgomery Rockets (3–9–1) 8–2 Friday in their last game of the year.
By Ally Navarrete
The girls basketball team (16–2) defeated the Richard Montgomery Rockets (11–7) 54–40 Tuesday.
By Bennett Solomon
The boys basketball team (11–7) fell to the Richard Montgomery Rockets (16–1) 63–53 Friday night.
By Isabelle van Nieuwkoop
The indoor track & field team competed in Regionals Feb. 7 against top schools from across the county. The girls team placed sixth overall with a score of 32, while the boys took fourteenth place overall with a score of 5.
By Clara Koritz Hawkes and Anjali Jha
The Black & White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2019 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.