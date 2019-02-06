Swim and Dive places second in Divisionals

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The swim and dive team (3–2) earned second place out of six teams in the Division I Championship Saturday, with a combined score of 698.5.

Boys

The boys team ended with a final score of 357.5, earning them second place. Sophomore Alec Cooper won third place in the 100 Yard Butterfly and Junior Michael Paulos got fourth place in the 50 Yard Freestyle. For dive, junior Liam Gilbert-Lawrence and sophomore Jonathan Lindstrom earned sixth and seventh place, respectively.

Girls

The girls team took fourth place in the competition with a final score of 341. Senior Sophie Reilly led the Vikes, winning first in the 200 Yard IM and second in the 100 Yard Butterfly. Senior Naomi Douek earned second place in the 1 Meter Dive with a score of 206.2.

The team next competes at Metros at the Germantown Indoor Swim Center Saturday at 4:30pm.