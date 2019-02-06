Boys basketball uses lockdown defense to crush Churchill 67–38
The boys basketball team (11–6) defeated the Churchill Bulldogs (11–5) 67–38 Monday night.
The Vikes played exceptional defense throughout the game which created multiple scoring opportunities on offense. The team only allowed 19 points in the first half and took a 20 point lead into halftime, going up 39–19.
It was the same type of game in the second half with the Vikes’ defense only allowing 19 points, cruising to a 67–38 victory.
Eleven players from the team scored last night with guard Jaden Pierce leading the way with 15 points and forward Jason Lewis adding 14 points.
The team next plays the Richard Montgomery Rockets (14–1) Feb. 8 at 5:30 pm at Richard Montgomery High School.
