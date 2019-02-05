The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black & White

Menu

Photo of the day: Feb. 5

Back to Article
Back to Article

Photo of the day: Feb. 5

Katherine Sylvester

Katherine Sylvester

Katherine Sylvester

By Katherine Sylvester
February 5, 2019
Filed under Media

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Senior Jeremy Wenick reads Virginia Woolf’s “Mrs. Dalloway” between the computers of the Black & White room. AP English Literature classes recently began reading the novel.

About the Contributor
Katherine Sylvester, Opinion Editor

Leave a Comment

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.