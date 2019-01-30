Boys basketball outlasts WJ 56–49

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The boys basketball team (10–6) defeated the Walter Johnson Wildcats (12–5) 56–49 Monday night.

It was a close game throughout the first half with both teams playing tough defense. The Vikes had the edge in the first half but only led by one point, 24–23 at halftime.

The team started to pull away in the third quarter, but the Wildcats did not quit. In response to the Wildcats mounting a comeback in the fourth, guard Josh Weinberg had clutch threes to prevent a WJ comeback. Weinberg finished with a team high 15 points.

With under one minute left, guard Jaden Pierce went to the free throw line to ice the game. He hit both free throws, putting the team up 56–49 and ending the game.

The team next plays the Churchill Bulldogs (12–5) Jan. 30 at 7:15 pm at Churchill High School.