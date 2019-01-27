Boys basketball defeats Blair 79–65
The boys basketball team (9–6) beat the Blair Blazers (6–8) 79–65 Friday night.
The game was close in the first half, with the Vikes taking a six point lead into halftime. The Vikes blew it open in the third quarter, however, scoring 27 total points as a team. The team was led by forward Jason Lewis who had 29 points and guard Brendan Shaver added 13 points.
The Vikes next play the Walter Johnson Wildcats (12–4) Jan. 28 at 7:15pm at home.
