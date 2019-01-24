Girls basketball defeats B–CC 49–37

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The girls basketball team (13–1) took down the B–CC Barons (8–5) for the second time this season 49–37 Tuesday night.

The Vikes were excited to face the Barons again after beating them last week and avenging their playoff loss from last season.

“I was excited going into the game because it’s always fun to play B–CC, especially at home,” guard Anna Krush said. “I knew that B–CC was going to play really hard because we beat them on their home court last week, but I was still confident we could win.”

The game started off competitively with lots of back and forth play. The Vikes secured an early lead, however, going up 16–7 in the second quarter. The Barons didn’t back down and managed to come back and take the lead 23–20 at the half.

When the second half began, the Vikes dominated on the court. Krush had 3 key 3-pointers to put the Vikes ahead, and totaled 10 points. Center Leia Till and guard Elyse Lowet led the team offensively with 14 and 13 points, respectively.

As the game progressed, the Vikes increased their lead and held the Barons to their season low of 37 points. Guard Molly Knox played smothering defense to keep the Barons’ leading scorer to only 8 points, nearly 10 points below her season average. Towards the end of the game, forward Carter McGloon contributed key free-throws, totaling 11 points and securing the Vikes’ win.

“It felt really good to win again. This will be important in deciding home court advantage in playoffs,” Krush said. “It’s great that we get to keep the momentum going into next for two huge games.”

The Vikes next face the Blair Blazers Friday at 5:30.

Elyse Lowet is a sports editor for the Black and White.