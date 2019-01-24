Boys basketball gets revenge; beats B–CC 74–64 on the road

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The boys basketball team (8–6) got their revenge against cross-town rival B–CC Barons (5–8), beating them 74–64 Tuesday night.

The Vikes started off hot, going on an 11–4 run to start the game with guard Josh Weinberg and forward Jason Lewis each with five early points. But, the Barons quickly started to gain momentum, cutting the lead to three at the end of the first quarter with the Vikes leading 16–13.

The Vikes dominated the second quarter and Lewis was on fire from the field. He had 19 first half points, and the team shared the ball and controlled the offensive boards to take a 41–31 lead into halftime. Lewis finished the night with a career high of 30 points.

The team picked up where they left off in the first half, going on a 9–2 run to start the third quarter and eventually lead by 17 points in the third. However, just like the first game, B–CC mounted a comeback in the fourth quarter.

With two minutes left in the game, Barons forward Kevin McAuliffe hit a three to cut the Vikes lead to six points with the Vikes leading 65–59. B–CC played tough defense on the next possession, forcing a missed shot and quickly ran down the court and McAuliffe made an and–one layup to cut the lead to three with 1:25 left.

But the Vikes did not panic. Guard Jaden Pierce was forced to the foul line with 1:16 left and sank two free throws to extend the Vikes’ lead to 67–62. Barons guard Elijah Wood quickly ran down the court and was fouled, forcing him to the line. Wood sank both free throws and the Vikes’ lead was cut to 67–64 with 50 seconds left.

The Vikes rushed down the court, but turned the ball over, giving the Barons a chance to tie the game. Out of nowhere, Kai Holloway cut Wood off and stole the ball, forcing the Barons to foul. Brendan Shaver hit two free throws to ice the game with 21 seconds, putting the Vikes ahead 70–64. Four more free throws allowed the Vikes to win by ten points 74–64.

Coach Lun said that this game was one of the biggest wins of the year.

“This was a big win for us,” Lun said. “We had a chance last week to put them away and we didn’t do it. It was nice to see our team respond in the 4th quarter last night when B-CC made a push. We had some guys hit some key shots down the stretch. We are getting better as a team and are really starting to play well together.”

Lewis said that this game will definitely impact the team going forward.

“This game showed that we can compete with anyone in any environment.

The team next plays the Blair Blazers (5–7) Friday, January 25 at 7:15 pm at home.