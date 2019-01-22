Boys basketball dominates Einstein 60–46
The boys basketball team (7–6) defeated the Einstein Titans (2–9) 60–46 Friday night.
The Vikes were led by guard Josh Weinberg who had 20 points including four three pointers. Forward Jason Lewis also added 11 points.
The team had a strong first half, allowing them to take a 34–22 lead into halftime. The Vikes didn’t look back and played strong defense in the second half to win by 14 points.
The team next plays the B–CC Barons (5–7) Jan. 22 at 7:15 pm at B–CC High School.
