Wrestling slides past Paint Branch 36–33

The Wrestling team (6–2) took down the Paint Branch Panthers Monday by a score of 36–33.

The Panthers quickly grabbed a nine point lead in the first two matches, but the Vikes fought back and won four out of the next five matches. Peyton Casamento (120), Matthew Lindstrom (132), Colby Fong (138), William Macdonald (160), and John Mackall (170) each contributed six points to the Vikes’ slim victory. Towards the end of the match, the Panthers won three of the last four, but the Vikes prevailed. Thomas Santora (220) clinched the win for the Vikes with a 6–4 decision while wrestling an opponent who was 40 pounds heavier.

The squad will battle the Magruder Colonels Wednesday at 6:15pm at Magruder.