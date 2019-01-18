Senior Breanna McDonald leads Vike’s dominating County Championship performance

Senior Breanna McDonald sprints towards the finish line at the county meet Jan. 16. McDonald led the team to a dominant performance against the best runners in the county.

The indoor track and field team competed in the County Championship Jan. 16 against top schools from across the county. The girls placed 5th overall with a score of 41, while the boys placed 18th with a score of 4.

Senior Breanna McDonald obliterated the competition, winning the girls 800 meter with a time of 2:24.37 and placing second in the 1600 meter with a personal record of 5:14.91.

Junior Alicia Lauwers placed fifth in the 3200 meter with a time of 12:08.53 and junior Leeza Landy placed eighth in the 500 meter with a personal record of 1:23.92. Junior Siena Smith dominated throughout the 300 and 400 meter races, placing thirteenth and sixteenth, respectively, with personal records of 44.80 and 1:03.97.

Juniors Isabella Bravo, Elizabeth Sklaire, Caroline Snyder and senior Shanthi Ashley placed third in the 4×800 relay with an overall time of 10.03 seconds.

“We all had good races, but for the 4×800 specifically, we were really surprised and excited that we beat Northwest,” Sklaire said.

On the boys side, seniors Obi Onwuamaegbu and Aaron Bratt placed twelfth and sixteenth, respectively, in the 1600 meter race with times of 4:47.70 and 4:49.49. Onwuamaegbu also placed eighteenth in the 400 meter race with a personal record of 55.05.

Junior Solomon Adeoti represented in the 55 meter dash and 200 meter, placing fifteenth in both races with times of 6.88 and 23.61. Senior Justin Carboni placed 14th in the 300 meter with a time of 38.36, and senior Dalton Yu placed sixteenth in the 800 meter with a time of 2.05.36.

The Vikes next compete in the ‘Last Track to Philly’ Jan. 26 at Georgetown Prep.