Girls basketball defeats B–CC 52–48

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The girls basketball team (11–1) extended their winning streak to 10 games after taking down the B–CC Barons (8–4) 52–48 Tuesday. The Vikes were looking to defeat their cross-town rivals after a heartbreaking second round playoff loss last season.

The game started competitively with a lot of back and forth play between the two teams. The Barons were more consistent than the Vikes in scoring, but a strong Vikes’ defense kept the score close. At the end of the first half, the Vikes had a close lead with a of score 27–24.

“B–CC came out with a lot of energy, and their student section was very full, so it was really loud,” forward Carter McGloon said. “Honestly, I think they were more ready for the game, but I think our skills were able to outbeat their hustle.”

During the third quarter, the Vikes increased their momentum and were able to keep a steady lead for most of the second half. Center Leia Till was the leading scorer for the Vikes with 19 points. The team was able to continue their lead into the fourth quarter with key free throws and strong defense, and they ultimately defeated the Barons.

“It felt pretty great. They were a pretty good team, and it was just one more game under our belt,” Till said. “It also made us feel more confident in our mental ability to not freak out when it’s close.”

The Vikes next face the Einstein Titans Friday at 7:15 at home.