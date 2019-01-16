Boys basketball stunned by B–CC 62–61 on buzzer beater

Forward Jason Lewis goes up for a contested layup in the teams 62–61 loss against rival B–CC. Photo by Ryan Gaines.

The boys basketball team (6–6) suffered a heartbreaking loss to cross-town rival B–CC Barons (4–7) 62–61 Tuesday night.

Both teams started off strong, with Barons forward Eli Davis making his first two shots to put B–CC up 4–0 early in the first quarter. However, the Vikes didn’t panic and quickly responded by hitting two threes.

The Vikes then went on a 10–4 run to close the first quarter out, leading 18–12. The Barons controlled the second quarter and came back to tie the game at 29 on a Kevin McAuliffe three with one minute remaining in the half. The game remained knotted 29–29 heading into the second half.

The Vikes came storming out at the beginning of the third, going on a 22–6 run and heading into the fourth quarter up 51–38. The Barons’ defense could not stop guard Brendan Shaver who finished the game with 19 points.

The team was up 16 at one point in the third quarter, but the Barons mounted a comeback in the fourth quarter. McAullife hit a three with 2:50 left in the fourth to cut the Vikes’ lead to only three points. The team could not find the basket on their next possession, allowing B–CC a chance to tie the game. They did so on an Elijah Wood three, tying the game up at 56 with 2:10 left to play.

With Whitman up 57–56 with 1:10 remaining, B–CC guard Tyler Groom hit a three to put the Vikes down 57–59. Shaver came right back down the court and was fouled with one minute remaining, forcing him to the foul line. He sank both free throws, tying the game at 59 a piece. The Vikes forced the Barons to turn the ball over which put the ball back in their hands. With just ten seconds remaining, Shaver hit a layup to put the Vikes ahead 61–59. B–CC chose to not take a timeout, as they ran up the floor looking for the last shot.

It looked like Wood was about to turn the ball over, but he re established possession and quickly passed it out to Groom. With one second left, Groom heaved a shot and it banked in as the buzzer sounded, putting the Barons on top by one point.

Whitman guard Jaden Pierce said that there is a lot to learn from this game.

“We can learn to just keep being relentless and finish teams for good by hitting shots we normally make.

The team next plays the Einstein Titans (2–7) Jan. 18 at Einstein at 7:15 pm.