Boys basketball defeats Churchill 59–45 behind Jason Lewis’ 23 points

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The boys basketball team (6–5) beat the Churchill Bulldogs (6–4) 59–45 Friday night.

The Vikes caught fire from the start. They had with an 11–3 run to start the game, forcing the Bulldogs to call a timeout with 3:46 left in the first quarter after guard Jaden Pierce hit a three to extend the lead. The Bulldogs responded after the timeout with a pair of threes from guard T.J. Richardson, cutting the lead to 18–15 at the end of the first quarter.

The team stood strong though, and forward Jason Lewis kept draining threes. Lewis had four threes in the first half, leading the Vikes in scoring with 23 points when the final buzzer sounded. Lewis gave credit to his teammates for helping him create scoring chances.

“My teammates created a bunch of shots for me by driving and drawing defenders, and I was able to knock them down,” he said. “Our constant movement on offense wore them out as the game went on and made it even easier for us to get shots.”

The Vikes took a 36–26 lead into halftime and they didn’t look back. The team only allowed seven points in the fourth quarter and played tough defense to halt a Bulldog comeback.

Guard Brendan Shaver added 15 points and guard Josh Weinberg had 10 points to a big rivalry win for the team.

“It definitely gave us a huge momentum boost especially as we head into a tough stretch of games next week with B–CC on Tuesday,” Lewis said.

The team next plays against cross-town rival B–CC Barons (3–7) Jan. 15 at 5:30 pm at home.