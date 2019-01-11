Swim and Dive loses to Churchill

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Swim and Dive team (2–1) fell to the Churchill Bulldogs in their meet Saturday with a final score of 223.5–146.5.

Boys

The boys lost 117–68 to the defending state champions. For swim, Junior Michael Paulos won the 100 Yard Breastroke and junior Frank Schweitzer won the 100 Yard Butterfly. Jonathan Lindstrom led the dive team by winning the 1 Meter dive.

Girls

Girls swim and dive ended with a final score of 117–68, with Churchill coming out on top. Seniors Sarah Johnson and Sophie Reilly won the 100 Yard Breaststroke and 200 Yard IM, respectively, and senior Naomi Douek won the girls 1 Meter dive.

The team next faces the B-CC Barons Saturday at 11:30am at Olney Swim Center.