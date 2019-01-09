Boys basketball beats Quince Orchard 57–46

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The boys basketball team (4–5) defeated the Quince Orchard Cougars (5–4) 57–46 Tuesday night.

The Vikes played stellar defense throughout the first half, only allowing 11 points in the half and four points in the first quarter, taking a 26–11 lead into halftime.

Offensively, the team was led by forward Jason Lewis, who had 20 points, and guard Brendan Shaver, who had 18 points.

The team next plays the Wheaton Knights (1–10) Jan. 8 at 7:15 pm at home.