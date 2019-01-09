Girls basketball demolishes Quince Orchard 55-29
The girls basketball team (8–1) took down the Quince Orchard Cougars (5–4) 55–29 Monday.
The team played dominant, cohesive offense led by guard Elyse Lowet, who contributed 20 points, including five three-pointers. The squad’s defense was strong throughout the game, holding the Cougars to only 13 points in the second half. Forward Carter McGloon contributed several key blocks for the Vikes to prevent the Cougars from scoring easy layups.
The Vikes next face the Wheaton Knights Wednesday at 7:15 at Wheaton High School.
Elyse Lowet is a sports editor for The Black & White.
