Boys basketball loses to Walter Johnson 63–48
The boys basketball team (3–5) fell to the Walter Johnson Wildcats (7–4) 63–48 Saturday afternoon.
The Vikes were led by forward Jason lewis, who had 16 points, and guard Brendan Shaver who added 15 points. However, the Vikes’ defense was unable to stop Walter Johnson’s Hank Roll, who scored 25 points.
The team struggled to score in the first quarter, totaling only six points. The Wildcats took a 19–6 lead heading into the second quarter and extended it to 47–26 at the half. The Vikes were unable to stage a comeback late in the game, failing to contain the Wildcats on offense.
The squad next plays the Quince Orchard Cougars (5–3) Jan. 7 at 7:15 pm at home.
