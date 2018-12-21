Boys basketball demolishes Poolesville 62–24

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The boys basketball team (2–3) crushed the Poolesville Falcons (0–6) 62–24 Thursday night.

The Vikes played solid defense all game, denying Poolesville from entering the paint and forcing them to take outside shots. The team held Poolesville to only six points in the first quarter and three points in the second quarter, taking a 31–9 lead into halftime.

Offensively, the Vikes were led by forward Jason Lewis who had 18 points and guard Brendan Shaver who had 13 points. The Vikes opened up the second quarter on an 8–0 run causing Poolesville to call a timeout. They didn’t look back from there, scoring 62 points before the final buzzer.

The team next plays the New Town Titans (2–0) Dec. 28 at 11:45am in the Governor’s Challenge in Salisbury, MD.