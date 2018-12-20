Boys basketball blows out Kennedy 72–55 for first win of the season
The boys basketball team (1–3) beat the Kennedy Cavaliers (1–5) 72–55 Tuesday night.
The team was led by guard Brendan Shaver and forward Jasin Lewis who each had 20 points. Guard Jaden Pierce also added 12 points.
The Vikes played exceptional defense in the first half, only allowing seven points in the first quarter. This helped the team take a 41–16 lead into halftime.
The team shot well throughout the game, shooting 44% from the field.
“We haven’t been shooting well lately, though we were able to shoot really well last night which helped us get our first win,” Shaver said.
The team next plays the Poolesville Falcons (0–5) Thursday at 7:15 pm at home.
