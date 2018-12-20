Girls basketball takes down Kennedy 49–11
The girls basketball team (3–1) crushed the Kennedy Cavaliers (1–4) 49–11 Tuesday.
The Vikes dominated the Cavaliers on every possession. The team’s strong offensive performance was led by guard Elyse Lowet, who contributed four three-pointers in the first quarter and totaled 19 points. Guard Anna Krush also contributed 12 points for the squad.
The team was up 35–3 at the half and continued their defensive intensity throughout the game which forced many turnovers and led to fastbreaks and scoring opportunities.
The team next faces the Poolesville Falcons Thursday at Poolesville at 7:15.
