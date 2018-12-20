Indoor track represents in MCPS and AACPHS meet

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The indoor track team competed in the MCPS and AACPHS meet Dec. 17 against 36 schools across Maryland. Despite the meet being their biggest meet yet this season, the Vikes earned top ten finishes in several events.

Senior Breanna McDonald placed sixth in the 500 meter with a personal record of 1:22:32. Junior Isabella Bravo placed eighth in the 800 meter with a time of 2:32:28 and junior Elizabeth Sklaire placed seventh in the 1600 meter with a personal record of 5:43:42. Junior Emmersen Weinberg placed ninth in the 3200 with a personal record of 12:09:51.

The boys dominated the 1600 meter race with senior Aaron Bratt placing seventh with a time of 4:45:16 and senior Obi Onwuamaegbu placing ninth with a time of 4:47:12.

The Vikes next compete in the Montgomery Invitational at the P.G. Sports and Learning Complex Jan. 12.