Girls basketball demolishes Springbrook 67–15

The girls basketball team (2–1) defeated the Springbrook Blue Devils (0–2) 67–15 Friday.

The Vikes lead throughout the entire game, dominating the Blue Devils on nearly every possession. The team played strong, cohesive offense with nearly every player contributing points. The Vikes’ defense contained the Blue Devils to only 15 points with several turnovers during the Blue Devils’ offensive possessions.

The team next faces the Kennedy Cavaliers Tuesday at home at 7:15.