Girls track dominates second part of MCPS meet, boys take sixth in hurdles

The indoor track team competed in their second MCPS meet of the season Dec. 14, placing in the top ten of the girls 300, 1600, and 3200 meter.

Senior Breanna McDonald dominated throughout the meet, placing first in the 1600 with a personal record of 5:37 and tenth in the 300 meter race with another personal record of 44.88 seconds. Junior Alicia Lauwers placed third in the 3200 meter race with a personal record of 12:08.

The boys faced tough opponents in the runs and did not place in any of the top ten. However, senior Andreas Christofides placed sixth in the 55 meter hurdles with a personal record of 8:89 seconds.

The Vikes next compete Monday, Dec. 17 at the PG Sportsplex.