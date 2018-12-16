Boys basketball falls to Springbrook 71–59

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The boys basketball team (0–3) fell to the Springbrook Blue Devils (1–1) 71–59 Friday night.

The Vikes were led by forward Jason Lewis and guard Brendan Shaver. Lewis had 16 points and Shaver added ten points for the squad.

The team was down for most of the game, and the defense could not stop Springbrook’s Timitrius Whitney-Hawkins who had 21 points and Marcus Davis, who had 17 points. They put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter, each hitting clutch threes with under two minutes to play to pull away from the Vikes.

The team will look to win their first game when they play the Kennedy Cavaliers (1–4) Tuesday at 7:15 pm at Kennedy High School.