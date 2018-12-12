Track competes in first MCPS meet, places in several top ten spots

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The indoor track team started off their season strong in the first county meet of the season Dec. 11. The team competed against 19 other schools across MCPS and placed in the top ten in the boys 55, 300, 800 and 3200 meters.

Senior Aaron Bratt led the team with a time of 10:11 in the 3200 meter, placing third. Junior Solomon Adeoti placed seventh in the 55 meter dash with a time of 6:38, senior Justin Carboni placed tenth in the 300 meter with a time of 37:95 and senior Obi Onwuamaegbu placed ninth in the 800 meter with a time of 2:08.

On the girls side, Senior Breanna McDonald dominated throughout the meet, placing eighth in the 500 meter with a time of 1:25 and second in the 800 meter with a time of 2:24. Juniors Emmerson Weinberg and Elizabeth Sklaire placed second and fourth, respectively in the 3200 meter race with times of 12:21 and 12:28.

The Vikes are pleased with their performance but hope to get faster times in their next meet Thursday, Dec. 13 at the PG Sports complex.

“It’s the beginning of the season and we have the rest of the season to improve, so we should be seeing faster times on the team soon,” junior Siena Smith said.