Boys basketball blown out by Landon 88–51

The boys basketball team (0–2) was defeated by the Landon Bears (5–1) 88–51 Tuesday night in the team’s home opener.

Landon caught fire to start the game making six straight threes, causing coach Lun to call a timeout. Landon didn’t look back, taking a 19 point lead into halftime, winning 42–23.

The Vikes didn’t shoot well throughout the game, going 17–59 from the field, shooting 29%.

Forward Jason Lewis lead the team with 15 points and guards Brendan Shaver and Jaden Pierce each added ten points.

The team next plays Friday, Dec. 14 vs. the Springbrook Blue Devils at 7:15 pm at Springbrook High School.