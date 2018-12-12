Boys basketball blown out by Landon 88–51
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The boys basketball team (0–2) was defeated by the Landon Bears (5–1) 88–51 Tuesday night in the team’s home opener.
Landon caught fire to start the game making six straight threes, causing coach Lun to call a timeout. Landon didn’t look back, taking a 19 point lead into halftime, winning 42–23.
The Vikes didn’t shoot well throughout the game, going 17–59 from the field, shooting 29%.
Forward Jason Lewis lead the team with 15 points and guards Brendan Shaver and Jaden Pierce each added ten points.
The team next plays Friday, Dec. 14 vs. the Springbrook Blue Devils at 7:15 pm at Springbrook High School.
Grade
11
What...
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.