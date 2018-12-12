Girls basketball falls to Holy Child 47–41
The girls basketball team (1–1) fell to the Holy Child Tigers (2–2) 47–41 Tuesday.
The Tigers started off the game strong, taking an eight point lead at the end of the first quarter. The Vikes struggled to put the ball in the basket and remained down by three at the half.
The team briefly took the lead during the third quarter, but it wasn’t enough to secure a win. Forward Carter McGloon was the leading scorer for the Vikes with 13 points. The Vikes fouled the Tigers at the end of the fourth quarter to stop the clock, but the Tigers hit their free throws to ultimately win the game.
The Vikes next face the Springbrook Blue Devils Friday at 7:15 at home.
